Terra Balcanica Discovers Silver And Antimony Dominated Epithermal Mineralization At Brezani In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Highlights

Continuation of drillhole BREDD002, which returned 88 m at 0.61 g/t AuEq from surface (see company news release dated 24th January 2023) has intercepted a substantial zone of low/intermediate sulphidation epithermal mineralization;

A ca. 10 m zone of continuous colloform/ginguro banded quartz-carbonate-sulphide and sulphide cemented breccia (Figure 1) sits at the upper contact of a structural zone where observed epithermal veining extends for a least 20 m ;

Epithermal mineralization projects ENE towards surface following a conductivity gradient within a magnetic low and is interpreted to daylight in a topographic depression where As-Bi-Sb-Te is anomalous in soil sample assays, offering a shallower drill target (Figure 2);

Mineralization is polymetallic (Sb-Pb-Zn +/- Au-Ag) with evidence of several mineralizing and fluid boiling events (Figure 3);

Terminating at a depth of 674 m, the hole intercepted 118.4 m of chlorite-sericite altered diorite porphyry;

Terra has commenced a dense soil sampling program across the multi-domain Brezani hydrothermal system to enhance the domains of gold skarn and surface expression of epithermal mineralization (Figure 4);

Samples from BREDD002 are currently being analysed and will be reported after the internal QA/QC program has been completed and data deemed good quality.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments: “We are very excited with the Brezani discovery which adds further value to this multi-domain, polymetallic target. The significant mineralized intercept underlies the previously confirmed auriferous skarn starting from surface and overlies a porphyry system which Terra has been targeting at Viogor-Zanik from the very outset. We believe the potential of our discovery at Brezani, especially the macroscopically identified antimony sulfides, is tremendous considering the shallowing of the epithermal mineralization along a presumed fault to northeast and stratigraphic intercept below the boiling horizon which will be targeted by our future drill programs. Collectively, this is a thrilling development for Terra as we look forward to releasing the Brezani assay results shortly.”

The Company commenced redrilling BREDD002 from 215 m where 2022 drilling efforts ended in a chlorite-sericite altered diorite porphyry, returning 0.26 g/t Au and reached a depth of 674 m. The drillhole targeted a coincident magnetic and conductivity anomaly and intersected several zones of calc-silicate alteration associated with phyllic and chlorite-sericite altered diorite porphyries. A zone of epithermal mineralization within a large structure was intersected from 482.1 m downhole which marked the change into chlorite-sericite altered porphyritic diorites.

‎ Figure 1. Photographs of three HQ3 diameter core boxes between 480.7 – 491.9 m in BREDD002. Photographs show the consistently well mineralized epithermal system which grades inwards from ginguro banded chalcedonic quartz-rhodochrosite-calcite-sulphide on the vein margins to a base metal rich central domain consisting of stibnite-sphalerite and minor galena breccia cement. Breccia is host to mineralized clasts of banded veins indicating multiple episodes of mineralization and boiling (click here to view image).

Drillcore Observations

The zone of mineralization from 482.1 m consists of banded veins and sulphide cemented breccias with characteristics of both low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits. The upper vein contact is sharp with minimal alteration progressing into the hornfels, whereas the vein footwall is brecciated and hosts strong clay alteration. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz-rhodochrosite-calcite and sulphides/sulphosalts stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite-galena-jamesonite. The centre of the structure is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement. Clasts are banded vein fragments.

BREDD002 ended at 674 m depth after 118.4 m of chlorite-sericite altered diorite porphyry intrusive. Sinuous quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins, quartz-magnetite, anhydrite-carbonate, pyrite-chlorite, and pyrrhotite-carbonate veining is present alongside disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite. Alteration is interpreted as strongly overprinted potassic, by chlorite-sericite. Local phyllic and strong chlorite alteration is observed associated with carbonate-arsenopyrite-bismuthinite veins. The intrusive texture is partially destroyed by the silica groundmass flooding and formation of very fine-grained biotite giving the rock a reddish brown to grey-green colouration with chlorite replacement and coarser grained muscovite mica. Hornblende phenocrysts have been replaced by biotite and magnetite.

‎ Figure 2. Section through the Brezani target illustrating conductivity and the 95th percentile magnetic shell. Drillhole BREDD002 is shown, with a tabular conductivity feature extending in cros section to the ENE from the epithermal mineralized interval. Conductivity feature is interpreted as the continuation of the host structure with increased conductivity due to sulphide and clay within the broken rock mass. It passes through a break in the magnetics, which is further evidence of structural control (click here to view image).

Figure 3. Photographs of core samples from the interval of epithermal mineralization. A) 482.1-482.4 m millimeter scale banded chalcedonic quartz-calcite-rhodochrosite-sulphide, B) 483.6-483.85 m calcite-rhodochrosite breccia cemented by chalcedonic quartz-sulphide crosscut by a later calcite-chalcedonic quartz-sulphide vein set, and C) 485.1-485.5 m banded quartz-calcite-sulphide vein grading into a stibnite-sphalerite sulphide breccia cement with clasts of hornfels and banded veins (click here to view image).

‎ Ongoing Exploration Program

Terra is undertaking a soil survey across the Brezani target on a 20 x 100 m grid (Figure 4). Sample frequency is tighter in the E/W direction perpendicular to the gold skarn and epithermal corridor. This will build on the initial 175 x 175 m, aqua regia ICP-MS soil sampling and delineate geochemical domains. The interpreted surface expression of the newly discovered epithermal mineralization will be covered, and results will assist in targeting prospective intervals along the strike length of this structure for shallow, follow up drilling. Analysis is undertaken by an Olympus Vanta unit and monitored by quality control using blanks and certified reference materials.