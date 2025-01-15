Turkish Foreign Minister holds talks with North Macedonia’s European affairs minister

(MENAFN)

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Orhan Murtezani, the European affairs minister of North Macedonia, in the Turkish capital of Ankara. The Turkish Foreign issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, though no further details were provided regarding the discussions that took place.



The two nations share close and cooperative relations, deeply rooted in their common historical, cultural, and regional ties. High-level visits between Turkey and North Macedonia are frequent, reflecting the strength of their bilateral relationship.



Turkey was the first country to recognize North Macedonia when it officially adopted the name in 2019, and it was also the first to appoint an ambassador to Skopje, signaling the significance of their partnership.



In addition to their diplomatic ties, Turkey has consistently expressed strong support for North Macedonia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and borders. The country also backs North Macedonia’s unitary state structure and its multicultural, multiethnic identity, emphasizing the importance of stability and diversity in the region.

