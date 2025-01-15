'Govt Working With Dedication, Spirit Of Service': PM Modi Says During ISKCON Temple Inauguration In Navi Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is a living land with a vibrant culture and the main foundation of "our spiritual culture is the spirit of service", which is the consciousness of this culture.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai, PM Modi said: "Therefore, if we want to understand India, we have to first imbibe spirituality. I am satisfied that our is also continuously working in the interest of the countrymen with full dedication and a spirit of service.

"Construction of toilets in every house, providing Ujjwala gas connection to every poor woman, providing tap water facility to every house, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor person, bringing every elderly person above the age of 70 years under the ambit of this facility and providing permanent houses to every homeless person are the works done with this spirit of service and dedication."

The Prime Minister further said: "This spirit of service brings true social justice. It is a symbol of true secularism. Our government is connecting different pilgrim and religious places of the country through Krishna Circuit. This circuit extends to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha."

PM Modi also said: "I am confident that this temple complex will become a holy centre for enriching the faith as well as the consciousness of India. I congratulate all the saints and members of ISKCON.

"Those who see the world only from a material perspective, they also see India as a group of different languages and provinces. But when you connect your soul with this cultural consciousness, then you see the vast form of India."

He further said the followers of ISKCON spread across the world are tied by the thread of devotion to Lord Krishna. There is another thread that keeps them all connected to each other, which keeps guiding every devotee 24 hours a day. This is the formula of thoughts of Srila Prabhupada Swami.

"Today, crores of people in every corner of the world are receiving the blessings of his penance. Srila Prabhupada Swami's activism and his efforts inspire us even today,” he said.

“Today, on this occasion, I am also emotionally remembering the most revered Gopalkrishna Goswami Maharaj. His vision is attached to this project. His blessings are associated with his immense devotion towards Lord Shri Krishna. Today he may not be here in his physical body, but we are all feeling his spiritual presence,” PM Modi said.