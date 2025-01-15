Kuwait Amir Visits King's Foundation At Dumfries House In Scotland
Date
1/15/2025 8:04:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Wednesday the King's Foundation at Dumfries House in Ayrshire County in Scotland.
His Highness the Amir toured Dumfries House facilities and got acquainted with the educational and cultural activities and events. (end)
