عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Visits King's Foundation At Dumfries House In Scotland

Kuwait Amir Visits King's Foundation At Dumfries House In Scotland


1/15/2025 8:04:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Wednesday the King's Foundation at Dumfries House in Ayrshire County in Scotland.
His Highness the Amir toured Dumfries House facilities and got acquainted with the educational and cultural activities and events. (end)
bs


MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109093205


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search