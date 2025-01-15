Kuwait Amir Visits King's Foundation At Dumfries House In Scotland

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber visited Wednesday the King's Foundation at Dumfries House in Ayrshire County in Scotland. His Highness the Amir toured Dumfries House facilities and got acquainted with the educational and cultural activities and events. (end) bs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.