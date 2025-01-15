Fresh Yeast Market Set To Grow At 6.9% CAGR, Projected To Reach US$ 14.86 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Widespread Consumption of Yeast in Bread Making in Bakeries Leading to Increasing Sales Every Year

Rockville, MD, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global fresh yeast market is analyzed to reach US$ 7.64 billion in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2024 and 2034.

Fresh yeast is becoming popular worldwide due to its extensive consumption in several sectors. This adaptable microbe, well-known for its role in baking bread, is discovering new applications well outside of the bakery. The sourdough revolution and the comeback of artisanal baking in the culinary world have sparked interest in fresh yeast again because of its rich taste profile and superior leavening capacity. At the same time, the fermentation process used in the wine and beer industries still primarily depends on new yeast strains.

Fresh yeast is becoming more popular in biotechnology to produce medications and biofuels in addition to food. Its high protein and B vitamin content has also generated attention in the health supplement industry. Fresh yeast fits in wonderfully with clean label trends, which are driven by customers' rising desire for natural and minimally processed products. The global market is expanding significantly thanks to a combination of conventional usage and cutting-edge applications.

The global fresh yeast market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 14.86 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in South Korea is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2024 and 2034, occupying a market share of 1% in the East Asia region.

The North American market is approximated to reach a worth of US$ 3.61 billion by 2034 end.

The market in Mexico is evaluated to capture a share of 9% in the North American region by the year 2034.

Based on nature, worldwide demand for organic fresh yeast is analyzed to progress at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034. The East Asia region is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

“The complex flavor profile of fresh yeast is elevating the taste of several food products leading to increasing demand in the food industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fresh Yeast Market:

Key industry participants like Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Associated British Foods plc; Lallemand Inc.; Oriental Yeast India Pvt Ltd.; Leiber GmbH; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Kerry Group Plc; Ohly GmbH & Co. KG; AB Mauri Foods, Inc.; AGRANO Gmbh & Co. KG; Lesaffre International; Kothari Fermentation and Biochem; Ltd.; Angel Yeast (Chifeng) Co., Ltd., etc. are driving the fresh yeast industry.

Creative Marketing Techniques Used by Suppliers is Leveraging the Demand Globally:

Innovative marketing techniques are used by yeast providers to increase the product's worldwide appeal while adjusting to shifting customer preferences and digital environments. The adaptability of fresh yeast is highlighted in social media campaigns with famous chefs and influencers, piquing the attention of home bakers and foodies. Interactive web resources now provide live demonstrations and virtual seminars to inform users about uses for yeast that go beyond baking bread. These interesting talks demonstrate how it is used for winemaking, brewing, and even as a dietary supplement.

In an effort to appeal to customers who care about the environment, more suppliers are stressing the importance of yeast in the production of sustainable food and using eco-friendly packaging. Some businesses have implemented subscription-based business models that guarantee consistent quality and convenience by delivering fresh yeast straight to consumers' homes.

Partnerships with well-known cookery programs and YouTube channels have raised awareness of the product, and focused advertising in potentially high growth countries highlights the nutritional and financial advantages of yeast. Suppliers are effectively expanding their worldwide reach and customer base by promoting fresh yeast as a flexible and natural product necessary for both conventional and creative culinary methods.

Fresh Yeast Industry News:



One of the top producers of yeast worldwide, AB Vista, declared in 2023 that they had created a new breed of yeast that is more effective at turning corn into ethanol.



A novel strain of yeast that can create bioethanol from a range of feedstocks and is more resistant of high temperatures was introduced in 2023 by Lallemand Biofuels, a division of Lallemand Inc.

Leading yeast producer Lesaffre introduced a new range of organic yeast products for the bakery sector in 2022.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), type (bakers, bi-ethanol, feed, wine, brewer), form (dry, fresh, instant), end use (food, animal feed & pet food, beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

