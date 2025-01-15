GSV Announces The 2025 GSV Cup 50

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the most nominations in GSV Cup history, 1,900+ nominations were evaluated using GSV's "Five P's" framework-People, Product, Potential, Predictability, and Purpose-to select the top 50 pre-seed and seed-stage startups advancing innovation across early childhood, K-12, higher education, workforce learning, and adult consumer learning.



The world's most innovative digital and workforce skills startups.

"Startups are the lifeblood of the ASU+GSV community," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit. "The GSV Cup 50 are the brightest stars of tomorrow, enabling Learning at the Speed of Light for educators, workforce leaders, and learners everywhere. We're proud to recognize these early-stage innovators as they revolutionize learning in the age of AI."



The 2025 GSV Cup 50 are Amigo, Atypical AI, Avoca, Axio AI, Bloom App, Boddle, BrightBee, Brisk Teaching, Careerflow, Cerebry, Class Companion, Coconote, Doowii, Ed Machina, Eddi, Ednition, Emversity, Fizz, Flint, Gizmo, Glasp, GrowthSchool, Heeyo, Hoogly, Kollegio, Lightscreen Ai, Ludenso, Lyssn, Masters' Union, Mentava, Mesa School, mytalents, OutSmart College, Paloma, Praxis AI, Puzzicle, Quizard AI, SchoolAI, Schoolytics, SigIQ, Sizzle AI, Skillfully, Snorkl, Solvely, Stimuler, TAP, Toko, Unriddle, Upsmith, and Woolf.

Of the 50, 78% are US-based, with additional representation from India, Singapore, Norway, Austria, and Australia.

GSV Cup 50 will showcase their innovations at the 16th Annual ASU+GSV Summit , April 6-9, in San Diego, CA.

ABOUT ASU+GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform driving education and workforce skills innovation. We believe ALL people deserve equal access to the future and that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit , hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the third annual India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit ; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV , an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees in 2024. GSV Ventures , founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

