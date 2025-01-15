Myanmar's gains USD521M from exports of 420,308 tons of fishery products in 9 months

(MENAFN) Myanmar's fishery sector has experienced significant growth in the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, which started in April 2024. According to a report by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV), the country earned 521 million U.S. dollars from the export of 420,308 tons of fishery products. This performance highlights a positive trend in Myanmar's export sector, signaling progress and resilience in its economy.



When compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, Myanmar’s fishery exports have shown an increase. Last year, the country earned 518 million dollars from the export of over 345,000 tons of fishery products. The figures from the Department of Fisheries reflect growth in both the volume and value of exports, underscoring the expansion of the sector.



Myanmar's fishery products are now reaching over 30 countries worldwide, further expanding the country’s market base. This growing global presence is a clear sign of Myanmar's increasing importance in the international fishery trade. Beyond fishery products, Myanmar’s export portfolio is diversifying, with agricultural, animal, and forestry products, minerals, and manufactured goods all contributing to the country's economic reach.



The primary export goods for Myanmar include a variety of sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, minerals, and manufactured items. The country’s key trading partners, including China, Thailand, Bangladesh, and India, continue to play a vital role in Myanmar's foreign trade, making these exports crucial to the nation’s economic growth and stability.

