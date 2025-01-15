Missile Defense System Market Update 2025 : Projected To Exhibit USD 40.04 Billion Revenue By 2030, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global missile defense system was valued at $26.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Missile Defense System Market by Range, Threat Type, and Domain: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global missile defense system market was valued at $26.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global missile defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient missile defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system along with its huge defense spending and the rise in conflicts across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Taiwan, Pakistan, and North Korea.Download Report (251 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atBy range, the missile defense system market is segregated into less than 100 Km, 101-200 Km, and 201-400 Km. The 101-200 Km segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for missile defense systems that can destroy missiles as they enter 200 km of their periphery.On the basis of threat type, the market is segmented into subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles, and hypersonic missiles. The supersonic missiles segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their feature of being integrated with a wide spectrum of platforms such as warships, submarines, different types of aircraft, and others.Depending on domain, the missile defense system market is fragmented into ground and marine. The ground segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to a majority of the missile defense systems being land-based.Key Findings Of The StudyBy range, the 201-400 Km segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of threat type, the hypersonic missiles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on domain, the marine segment is projected to lead the global missile defense system market.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here atThe key players that operate in the global missile defense system market include BAE Systems plcGeneral Dynamics CorporationLeonardo SpaLockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationRheinmetall AGThales GroupThe Boeing CompanyKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global missile defense system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall missile defense system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global missile defense system market with a detailed impact analysis.The current missile defense system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportCheck Our Related Reports :-Submarine MarketAerospace Bearings MarketCommercial Avionics Systems Market

