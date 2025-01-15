Lethal Chicken Games Pledges Support For Fire-Stricken Communities And Local Stores Amid Retail Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Four games. Endless fun. Lethal Chicken Games brings humor, strategy, and creativity to your table-available first on Kickstarter starting January 21

The Game Chest in Culver City

Supporting local game stores with exclusive discounts, Lethal Chicken Games launches a Kickstarter on Jan 21, championing community over giants.

- Maryam Al-HammamiLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the aftermath of the devastating LA fires, Lethal Chicken Games is taking action to support fire-stricken communities and struggling local businesses. The Southern California-based game company, known for its imaginative and hilarious tabletop games, is launching a Kickstarter campaign on January 21, 2025, with a bold commitment: brick-and-mortar stores will have better pricing than mega online retailers.But their mission goes beyond pricing. In response to the fires, which have left small businesses and residents across the region reeling, Lethal Chicken Games is making an immediate impact,“Our company began while doing volunteer Hurricane Irma cleanup. We are making a donation for every person that follows our Kickstarter campaign. So for the sake of timeliness, this weekend we preemptively donated thousands of dollars of games, clothes, and other items to help those who lost everything in the LA wildfires,” said Alex Mackey, co-founder of Lethal Chicken Games.Supporting Local Stores and CommunitiesThe fires have added to the growing challenges faced by independent retailers as they battle against the unstoppable juggernaut of e-commerce. Lethal Chicken Games recognizes that these local stores are not just places to shop-they are the heartbeat of their neighborhoods.“Supporting local stores is more than an economic choice-it's about preserving the heart of our neighborhoods,” added co-founder Mike Szalajko.“When you buy local, you're keeping your dollars in your community, supporting jobs, and helping businesses rebuild after unimaginable challenges.”In addition to their community donations, Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter campaign will feature pricing specifically designed to favor local stores once the campaign ends. Backers of the campaign will enjoy prices lower than what the games will retail for post-Kickstarter, and once the games hit shelves, local shops will always have better pricing than massive online platforms.“A toy and game company must provide an equal playing field between online and in-store placements if they expect the local toy or game store to understand, demonstrate, and promote one's product. Indie toy stores particularly should be viewed as an extension of a company's sales force,” said Rick The Toy Man, owner of Learning Express Toys Lake Zurich.“Local game stores are important to have so that players can find their tribe,” Said Maryam Al-Hammami, owner of The Game Chest chain in southern California.“The most important aspect of the store is the community of players that play in store. This community helps game manufacturers by learning and promoting their games to others,” Al-Hammami said.Four Games, One MissionBreaking from the traditional Kickstarter launch of a single product, Lethal Chicken Games is unveiling four unique family-friendly games in one campaign:Tortilla Takedown: A hilariously chaotic Lucha Libre-inspired card game featuring Mexican food wrestlers.Dice Batter: A fun and fast-paced baking-themed dice game perfect for families.Little Pig Little Pig: A strategic adventure where players race to build their houses while dodging the Big Bad Wolf.What's Under Your Bed?: A laugh-out-loud card game about stealing and defending monsters in a chaotic battle for the biggest pile.Each game reflects Lethal Chicken Games' signature mix of humor, strategy, and creativity.A Call to ActionAs the January 21 launch date approaches, Lethal Chicken Games invites the community to rally behind their mission to redefine retail and rebuild fire-stricken neighborhoods. By backing the campaign, supporters can enjoy the games at their lowest-ever prices while sending a clear message: brick-and-mortar stores matter.About Lethal Chicken GamesLethal Chicken Games is a locally owned tabletop game company dedicated to bringing people together through fun, laughter, and connection. With a focus on creating unique and engaging games, the company also champions local retailers by prioritizing them over mega online sellers.Kickstarter Link:Kickstarter Video :###

