COORS LIGHT TURNS CASE OF THE MONDAYS INTO NEW LIMITED-TIME PACKAGING FOR THE BIG GAME

Mondays Light 12-packs will be available at retailers nationwide for purchase, featuring a bold, Mondays Light-branded design that's as refreshing as the Rocky Mountain-cold Coors Light inside.

On Monday the 13th, Coors Light experienced its own case of the Mondays when the brand released a series of ads that mistakenly spelled "refreshment" as "refershment," giving a playful nod to the kind of mishaps Mondays are notorious for.

"Let's face it: the Monday after the Big Game takes 'Case of the Mondays' to a whole new level," said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Coors Light. "So, we thought, why not turn that classic 'Case of the Mondays' into a literal case of Coors Light? Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on one of the worst Mondays of the year."

A survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Coors Light* revealed that Mondays are generally unpopular, with 76% of respondents preferring other days of the week. However, 41% singled out the Monday following game day as one of the worst of the year. For many football fans, the dread stems from staying up late (50%) and facing work the next day after an exhilarating game (46%). For others, the letdown is tied to the sport itself: 36% lament that it marks the end of football season, while 18% miss watching their favorite teams in action.

For the third year in a row, Coors Light is returning to the Big Game. This year's 30-second spot for the Big Game is developed by Mischief @No Fixed Address. Additional campaign details will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the game.

In addition to purchasing these 12 packs ahead of the Big Game, Coors Light fans will also have a chance to win a case with limited-time packaging** on us**, right in time for the Monday after the Big Game. For more information on Mondays Light and sweepstakes details, visit CoorsLight/Mondays

*Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Coors Light. Survey methodology: Talker Research surveyed 3,000 respondents 21 and older who will watch the 2025 Big Game (1,500 Americans + 750 English-speaking Canadians + 750 French-speaking Canadians); the survey was commissioned by Coors Light and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31, 2024.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion starts on 2/9/25 after Coors Light ad airs on/about 7:30 PM ET and ends on 2/10/25 at 2:59 AM ET. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Case of the Mondays awarded as a $14 payment.

