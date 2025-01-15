Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law And Mobilization For Another Three Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed the law approving a presidential decree to extend martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days from February 8.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He clarified that the legislative acts on approving the presidential decrees“On the extension of martial law in Ukraine” (No.12404) were supported by 315 MPs and“On the extension of general mobilization” (No.12405) - by 310 MPs.

Accordingly, martial law in Ukraine has been extended until May 9, 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and martial law and general mobilization were general mobilization was announced until March 26.

Subsequently, the period of martial law and general mobilization was extended 13 times.