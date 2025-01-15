Cloudns Becomes ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClouDNS ICANN Accredited

ClouDNS Achieves ICANN Accreditation, Cementing Its Leadership in Secure and Reliable DNS Hosting Solutions.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClouDNS , a global leader in DNS hosting solutions, is thrilled to announce its accreditation by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). This prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and excellence in DNS and domain management services.ICANN accreditation is a significant milestone that reflects ClouDNS's dedication to providing top-tier services in the industry. This achievement validates the company's ongoing efforts to meet the highest standards of performance, security, and customer satisfaction."At ClouDNS, our priority has always been to provide our customers with the highest quality services," said Boyan Peychev, CEO of ClouDNS. "This ICANN accreditation shows the trust our clients have in us and the dedication of our team to delivering reliable and high-quality solutions."Since its establishment in 2010, ClouDNS has built a reputation for delivering industry-leading solutions, including Anycast DNS, DDoS protected DNS , and DNSSEC. The company's accreditation by ICANN is a natural progression of its mission to offer world-class DNS and domain name services to businesses and individuals worldwide.The accreditation is a result of ClouDNS's adherence to stringent operational standards and its demonstrated ability to consistently provide secure, reliable, and efficient DNS solutions. This achievement further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for managing an online presence in today's digital landscape.ClouDNS's ICANN accreditation serves as a seal of quality, assuring customers of its capabilities and dedication to excellence. Businesses across diverse industries - from e-commerce and finance to technology and healthcare - can rely on ClouDNS for dependable and secure DNS and domain management solutions.About ClouDNS:ClouDNS is a premium provider of DNS hosting solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including Anycast DNS, DDoS-protected DNS, and DNSSEC. Founded in 2010, ClouDNS has established itself as a reliable and innovative leader in the DNS industry, serving thousands of customers worldwide with a focus on performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

