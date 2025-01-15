Global Film Awards Were Presented During 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) at Marwah Film City celebrated outstanding contributions to the entertainment and industries by honoring distinguished personalities with the Global Film Festival Awards. These accolades recognize excellence across various domains, including acting, fashion, health, and wellness.



Award Recipients: Gagandeep Singh: Excellence in the Field of Acting, Royal Manjjot Singh: Excellence in the Field of Acting Heena Kaul: Excellence in the Field of Fashion & Luxury as an Influencer, Poonam Yadav: Excellence in the Field of Health & Wellness and Most Beautiful Health & Wellness Influencer, Deepika Gupta: Excellence in the Field of Fashion & Luxury as an Influencer, Deepa Sondhi: Excellence in the Field of Fashion & Design, Divya Bahl: Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist, Vijay Lakshmi Singh: Excellence in the Field of Acting



In addition to these individual honors, Milan Kumar Sahu, Deputy Director of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, was presented with a festival memento in recognition of his contributions to skill development in the creative industries.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, expressed his admiration for the awardees, stating,“These honors celebrate the exceptional talent and dedication of individuals who have significantly contributed to their respective fields. Their achievements inspire the next generation of artists and professionals.”



The award ceremony was a highlight of the festival, attracting a diverse audience of industry professionals, students, and cinema enthusiasts from India and abroad. The 17th GFFN continues to serve as a dynamic platform for recognizing and celebrating excellence in the global entertainment industry.



