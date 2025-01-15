National Art Museum Presents Immersive Performancelove Room: Ali And Nino's Ball

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented an immersive
performance titled "Love Room: Ali and Nino's Ball" based on the
world-famous novel "Ali and Nino" by writer Kurban Said,
Azernews reports.
This unique performance, directed by Ilgar Safat, telling an
unforgettable love story, was presented by the actors of the
Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater.
Murad Ismayilov and Sema Valiyeva played the roles of Ali and
Nino. Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Magsud Mammadov, Salman
Bayramov, Elmira Aslanova, and Elena Spitsyna played other roles.
The production designer of the performance is Mustafa Mustafayev,
and the choreographer is Nigar Rzayeva. The staging based on the
motifs of the work belongs to Valentina Reznikova.
The ball took its participants on a journey into a mystical
atmosphere where different values of the East and the West merge.
Each guest became a part of this unique night and felt like a hero
of an eternal love story.
The evening, where guests dressed in costumes reflecting the
Eastern elegance and European elegance of the Ali and Nino era,
created a wonderful atmosphere in the museum. They performed small
scenes from the play“Ali and Nino” currently being performed on
the stage of the theater and dances of the period.
At the end of the immersive performance, attended by Deputy
Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, Advisor to the Culture Minister
Jahangir Salimkhanov, and other well-known figures, the Director of
the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova made a speech
and expressed her gratitude to the actors and guests and expressed
her hope that such interesting and unique events would continue in
such a beautiful art space.
In their speeches, the Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Russian Drama Theater Adalat Hajiyev, and the director of the
performance Ilgar Safat expressed their gratitude to the organizers
of the event and invited the guests to the theater's
performances.
The participants of the evening, where mysterious feelings and
emotions prevailed, left the museum with unforgettable
impressions.
Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov
Media partners of the event are Trend, Day, Milli, and
Azernews
