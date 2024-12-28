Bitget Earn Introduces Festive High-APR Opportunities For ETH, SUI, And ADA

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 28th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced a month-long promotional campaign offering high Annual Percentage Rates (APR) for On-chain Earn products. Running from December 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM UTC to January 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM UTC, this initiative allows users to subscribe to ETH, SUI, and ADA On-chain Earn products and earn up to 12% APR.

The is available through both the Bitget website and app, providing a convenient way for users to enhance their passive income potential during the holiday season. Flexible term products for ETH, SUI, and ADA are included in this offer, with specific promotional APRs outlined below:



ETH: Flexible term with 8% APR

SUI: Flexible term with 12% APR ADA: Flexible term with 7.7% APR

Subscription Details and Guidelines

Subscriptions can be made directly through the Bitget platform :



Website: Navigate to Earn > On-chain Earn, then search for the desired coin. App: Go to Home > Earn > On-chain Earn, and locate the corresponding product.

Upon subscription, interest accrual begins at 12:00 AM (UTC+8) on the day following subscription (D+1). For subscriptions made after 12:00 AM (UTC+8), interest accrual starts on the second day (D+2). Users can monitor their subscriptions via the Assets > Earn > On-chain Earn section.

Bitget also offers flexibility with Express and Standard Redemption options, allowing users to withdraw funds at any time after subscribing.

Promotional APRs will revert to their original rates after January 24, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC. Complete terms and details are available on the subscription page .

