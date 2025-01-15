GORDON RAMSAY REVEALS CALM NEW PERSONA AS HE BECOMES A CHARACTER IN HAY DAY THE WORLD's MOST POPULAR FARMING GAME

To help spread his new-found harmony, the reformed Ramsay is entering Hay Day for a limited time, replacing fan favourite 'Greg' who has "gone on a fishing trip". From 15th until 24th January, Ramsay will be an in-game character, where he will be taking over

Greg's role in assisting players in looking after their farms, with new features and events also taking place.



In tandem with the in-game appearance, Ramsay stars in a hilarious video revealing how he found tranquility by playing the game. It shows his journey of trying to find peace, from affirmations to digital detoxing to weighted blankets and finally, laughter therapy. All of these fail miserably, with Hay Day being his final recipe for calmness.

Demonstrating his new-found sense of calm, Ramsay recorded a video apology for insults he'd directed at past contestants on Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon Ramsay said: "I'm known for many things, but being zen is not one of them. What people don't know is thanks to Hay Day I've found a new sense of calm from harvesting crops and feeding livestock. People will be shocked to see me as a character in such a tranquil game, but that's exactly the point - Hay Day shows that anyone, no matter who they are, can find a bit of harmony in the chaos"

Maya Hofree , Hay Day General Manager, said: "We've always known that Hay Day is a place of relaxation and calm, even for one of the most fiery individuals in entertainment! Meanwhile, we can't wait for players to meet virtual Gordon Ramsay in our game and have fun building up their own farming utopia."

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

