Driver Monitoring Systems Market To Hit $4.6 Billion By 2031, Paving The Way For Safer Roads Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global driver monitoring systems market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Europe is expected to dominate the global driver monitoring system market. Technical developments in the sector for efficient enforcement of safety features and better drive quality lead toward the growth of the automotive industry. The adoption of driver monitoring has increased in safety systems of automobiles with the rise in popularity of autonomous driving. The presence of supportive legislations, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort. Automotive manufacturers in the region have focused on reducing road fatalities by adopting various safety ensuring programs such as eSafety Aware and other informative campaigns. High intensity discharge lamps lights improve drivability at night. Automotive electronics manufacturers have prioritized the development of Infrared cameras to develop better vision assisting systems for cars. The demand for electronic equipment has rapidly increased to improve driving and vehicle safety.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global driver monitoring systems market based on vehicle type, type of monitoring, vehicle propulsion, component, sales channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years .Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global driver monitoring systems market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as light commercial vehicles.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Based on type of monitoring, the driver state monitoring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the driver health monitoring segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as personal and others.Based on vehicle propulsion, the ICE vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.Based on component, the sensors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for three-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also includes the cameras and others segments.Based on sales channel, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the aftermarket segment.Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. 