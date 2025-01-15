US lawmakers demand answers from state department on death of Turkish-American citizen by Israeli forces

(MENAFN)

A group of US policymakers, led by Senator Peter Welch, has called on the State Department to provide answers regarding the killing of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces. In their letter, the lawmakers questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, emphasizing that they have not seen any evidence suggesting that Eygi, a 26-year-old woman, or anyone near her posed a threat to the Israeli soldier who shot her.



Eygi was killed on September 6, during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Despite the US calling for a “swift, thorough, and transparent investigation” into the incident four months ago, no accountability has yet been established.



Israel’s initial findings indicated that Eygi was "highly likely" struck "indirectly and unintentionally" during an operation targeting a “main instigator of violent activity.” However, video footage and witness testimonies challenge this claim, suggesting that Eygi was deliberately targeted by an Israeli sniper.



The lawmakers’ letter included seven key questions for the State Department, including whether there is any evidence to support the claim that Eygi posed a threat to the soldier, whether the soldier intended to target her, and which Israeli army unit was responsible for the shooting.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109091923