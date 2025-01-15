Traffic Diversions In Chennai For Kaanum Pongal Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Traffic (GCTP) have announced detailed traffic arrangements for Thursday in anticipation of large crowds congregating on Kamarajar Salai for Kaanum Pongal celebrations.

The GCTP stated that normal traffic would be allowed on Kamarajar Salai as much as possible.

However, diversions will be implemented when vehicle flow increases.

Vehicles from the War Memorial to the Lighthouse will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai as usual while from the Lighthouse to the War Memorial will be diverted at Kannagi Statue to turn left towards Bharathi Salai, passing through Bells Road Junction and Victoria Hostel Road to reach their destinations.

Heavy and light commercial vehicles will not be permitted on Kamarajar Salai towards the Lighthouse from 1.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Additionally, specific areas have been earmarked for the public visiting Marina Beach to park their vehicles.

It is to be noted that Kaanum Pongal, also known as Kanum Pongal or Kanni Pongal, is a significant festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu as part of the four-day Pongal festivities.

The festival emphasises strengthening family ties. Women pray for the well-being of their brothers, sons, husbands, and fathers.

The day holds particular importance for unmarried women, who pray to the Sun God for their brothers' welfare. Visiting brothers' homes is a customary practice. Women wear vibrant sarees, while men don dhotis, reflecting Tamil Nadu's cultural richness.

Traditional foods such as betel leaves, nuts, coloured rice, turmeric, and sugarcane are commonly consumed. Leftovers from sweet Pongal are also enjoyed.

One key ritual of the festival involves placing rice on a turmeric leaf. Women gather in courtyards to pray for their family's welfare, fostering unity among relatives.

Kaanum Pongal highlights Tamil Nadu's rich heritage through attire, food, and rituals. It promotes the importance of tradition in modern society, offering families an opportunity to relax and celebrate their achievements after the busy harvest season.

This festival serves as a reminder of the enduring strength of familial bonds and the cultural pride of Tamil Nadu.