Putin Has Not Changed His Main Goals In War Against Ukraine - Estonian FM

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Margus Tähkna at a joint press with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Estonian foreign minister noted that Ukraine is fighting to achieve a lasting peace, and, of course, everyone wants it as much as Ukrainians do.

“But everyone also understands that if it is just a ceasefire, if we have another Minsk agreement, there will be no peace. There may be some pause, but (Russian) aggression will continue,” Tsakhkna said.

He added that Putin had not changed his main goal, which was not to seize any additional territories or destroy the Ukrainian nation, but to eliminate the existing world architecture and international law.

According to him, this understanding exists now, but in order to change Putin's main goal and start negotiations for a just long-term peace, it is necessary to support Ukraine in the military and economic spheres and help the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, as well as provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

“Estonia has a clear position that the most effective security guarantee not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and perhaps even globally is NATO membership. Of course, we can continue to talk about whether it is the right time to extend an invitation to Ukraine or not, but if we really support Ukraine now so that it has a more powerful position, then the next steps may be working security guarantees, not full membership at the beginning,” the Estonian Foreign Minister said.

In this context, he noted that all these technical aspects need to be discussed.

“But we have to be convinced and constantly defend the position that full membership in the EU and NATO provides stability not only for Ukraine but also for Europe. It is also in our interests,” Tsakhkna emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine does not feel any pressure from its partners to reach an agreement with Russia to end the war as soon as possible.