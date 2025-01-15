THANOS Technologies Reinforces Commitment To Quality With Prestigious ISO Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 January 2025: THANOS Technologies, a pioneer in agricultural drone technology, is proud to announce its achievement of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. Awarded by TÜV SÜD, a global leader in safety, security, and sustainability solutions, the certification acknowledges THANOS's excellence in the design, manufacturing, supply, and servicing of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)/drones, batteries, and unmanned boats.



This certification underscores THANOS's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable solutions to farmers and businesses across India. The company has already garnered recognition through the DGCA-type certification for its agricultural spraying drones, including the flagship SYENA series, which features advanced technologies like autonomous flight, GPS navigation, and obstacle avoidance.



Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Pradeep Palelli, CEO & Co-founder of THANOS Technologies, said, "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. It reaffirms our mission to empower Indian agriculture with advanced drone solutions, ensuring our farmers and clients receive the most reliable and efficient technology. As we scale operations and expand our reach, this certification will serve as a cornerstone of our growth strategy."



The certification comes at a critical time for THANOS Technologies, as the company scales its operations with a state-of-the-art production facility capable of manufacturing 3,000 drones annually. With a revenue target of INR 100 Crore by 2025-26, THANOS is expanding its service network across India to provide seamless post-sales support, ensuring stronger relationships with its growing customer base.



Furthermore, THANOS's drones play a key role in environmental sustainability, achieving up to 95% water conservation compared to traditional farming practices. This aligns perfectly with the company's vision of transforming agriculture through eco-friendly and innovative solutions, empowering farmers to boost productivity while safeguarding natural resources. With the ISO certification, THANOS solidifies its position as a trusted leader in agricultural drone technology, paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future in Indian farming.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Kriti Sachdeva

Email :...