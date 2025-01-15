BIXOLON Showcases Its Innovative Range Of Lottery And Gaming Printing Solutions At ICE Barcelona 2025

(MENAFN- Pressat) ICE – (20.01.2025 – 22.01.2025, Barcelona, Spain) BIXOLON, the global of advanced Receipt, Label and Ticket printers invites visitors to join them on the stand 3Q18 with Kortek, a global leader in industrial high-tech displays, where they will be showcasing their portfolio of gaming and lottery display solutions. These solutions are designed to provide clear, consistent ticket, voucher, and receipt printing to maintain efficiency in these high-demand environments.

The featured line-up will include:

SRP-S300 – A high performance 3-inch (80mm) ticket and receipt printer, producing clear, concise printouts for lottery tickets, receipts, and coupons. Ideal for gaming and hospitality environments which require high-speed, high volume printing capabilities.

BK3-31 – A compact, 3-inch (80mm) open frame kiosk printing mechanism provides multiple printing options for various self-service gaming receipt and voucher applications. With flexible mounting options, an optional retractor and high-speed, concise printing capabilities, the BK3-31 is the ideal solution for casino kiosks and gaming terminals.

BK5-31 – A highly flexible, 3-inch (80mm) open frame mechanism which is designed for integration into modern casino and gaming kiosk terminals. Supporting a media thickness of up to 0.20mm with fanfold or traditional roll media for tickets, labels, and wristbands. It's built with an ergonomic design with easy mounting options and is accompanied with an optional retractor, to provide printing efficiency in high-demand environments.

“The European gaming and hospitality market is growing and the need for printed tickets, receipts, coupons, and wristbands is at an all-time high, making it an exciting time for BIXOLON's printing solutions to be breaking into the market,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“ICE Barcelona gives us the springboard to meet and demonstrate our lottery and gaming printing solutions and knowledge to the key players within this lucrative industry.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries.

About Kortek

Kortek is the World's No. 1 company in the industrial display market known for exceptional quality and reliability. Our advanced technology enables us to meet the diverse customer demands including curved displays, custom-cut designs, and monitors integrated with LED displays. We provide the innovative display solutions across the various industries such as gaming, lottery, medical, aerospace, EV charger, and LED signage.

