5Th Global Feed Summit 2025 In Bangkok: Shaping The Future Of Feed Supply Chains

5th Global Feed Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Feed Chains

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Global Feed Summit returns to Bangkok to bring together global leaders, innovators, and experts in the feed to address the evolving dynamics of feed supply chains. As the sector faces challenges from geopolitical shifts, environmental pressures, and advancing technology, this summit serves as a critical for dialogue and innovation.Key discussions will focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and dynamics in the feed industry. Experts will examine the implications of the EU Green Deal on Asian feed producers , the rising demand for deforestation-free feed ingredients, and strategies to decarbonize the food and feed value chain.Highlights of Key Topics and Speakers.Food vs. Fuel: What About Feed?Dr. Julian McGill, Managing Director, Glenauk Economics, will explore the impact of renewable energy demand on feed markets, including the effects of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on soybean meal supply and grain markets..Changing Dynamics in Global Protein and Feed Grains Trade – Impact for SE AsiaShi Kun Chin, Commercial Leader, Bunge Asia, will discuss the growing role of Brazil and Argentina in meeting Southeast Asia's corn demand and the outlook for mid-protein ingredients in the region..Decarbonizing the Food & Feed Value Chain – Thai Union's Experience & PerspectivePanu Boonsong, Aquaculture Sustainability Outreach Manager, Thai Union Group PCL, will share the company's sustainability initiatives and insights on reducing carbon footprints in aquaculture..Sustainable and Deforestation-Free Feed IngredientsDr. Neoh Soon Bin, CEO, Soon Soon Group of Companies, will address the impact of the EU Green Deal and EUDR regulations on Southeast Asia's feed industry and sourcing strategies for sustainable ingredients..Economics Management of Feedmill and FormulationMatthew Clark, Managing Director, Feedguys Resources Pte Ltd, will provide expertise on setting KPIs across markets and balancing crude protein reductions with amino acid optimization in feed formulations..Feeding the Future: Navigating Emerging Trends in the Animal Feed IndustryDr. Kok Ping Chan, Technical Team Lead for Vitamins, Carotenoids & New Business Development, Animal Nutrition, Asia Pacific, BASF Southeast Asia Pte Ltd, will discuss leveraging AI for precision feeding and integrating sustainability approaches in feed production..Indonesia's Feed Industry Growth TrendsDr. Desianto Budi Utomo, President, Indonesian Feedmills Association, and Vice President of Feed Technology, PT. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, will highlight growth trends in feed demand driven by increasing animal protein consumption and technological advancements..Livestock and Feed Industry Development in the PhilippinesNorie C. Bermudez, First Vice President & Country Director, Pilmico Agribusiness Philippines, Pilmico Foods Corporation, will examine shifting protein consumption patterns and sustainability challenges in the country's feed industry..China's Feed Grains and Feed Market OutlookSilvia Ren Ying, Southern District Purchasing Director, New Hope Liuhe Group, will provide insights into the impact of China's slowing economy on protein consumption and feed grains demand..Growth Of India's Poultry & Eggs Consumption & The Demand On FeedAmiya Dharmapada Nath, VP & Head of Animal Feed Business of Japfa Comfeed India shed lights on sustainability in poultry industry and strategy to reduce carbon footprint in the production chain, feed additives to enhance FCR & performance & future trends.Responsible Use of Raw Materials in Feeds for Marine Fish and Shrimp LarvicultureDr. Olivier Decamp, R&D and Business Development Director, INVE Aquaculture, will share innovative approaches to sustainable raw material use..Pet Food Market Outlook & Emerging Trends In China (Topic to be finalized)Hongfeng Chen, General Manager of ADM Pet Nutrition China will share insights on the Pet food demand/supply forecast & growth category/region, alternative protein trends & more!.Growth Prospects, Economics, and Sustainability of Insect Protein as Aqua Feed and Pet FoodGaetan Crielaard, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Entobel, will explore the potential of insect protein as a sustainable alternative in feed production..Application of Bio-Based Waste as a Mycotoxin AdsorbentDr. Awanwee Petchkongkaew, Co-Founder & Director, The International Joint Research Center on Food Security (IJC-FOODSEC), Thammasat University, will present bio-based innovations for feed safety.The 5th Global Feed Summit 2025 offers an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and innovate with industry leaders and stakeholders to navigate the challenges of today's feed industry and pave the way for a sustainable, resilient future.For more information or to register, email ... or visit

