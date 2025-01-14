Refrigerator Moms Podcast Launches, Offers Parents Of Autistic And Neurodivergent Children Guidance And Practical Ideas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kelley Jensen and Julianna Scott launch Refrigerator Moms, a podcast for parents of autistic kids, offering support, insight, and community.

- Kelley JensenSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two long-time friends and both parents of autistic children, Kelley Jensen and Julianna Scott, have launched the Refrigerator Moms podcast, a powerful resource for parents navigating the challenges of raising autistic and neurodivergent children.Born from their shared experiences and 20 years of friendship, the“Refrigerator Moms" aims to empower parents with knowledge, support, and a sense of community. The podcast tackles a wide range of topics, including mom guilt, tantrums, pathological demand avoidance, sibling dynamics, medication, comorbidities, the impact of social media, and much more. Each episode is backed by rigorous research and presented in a clear, accessible format, accompanied by a "refrigerator paper"-a concise summary of key findings for easy reference."We understand the struggles parents face when raising autistic children," says Kelley Jensen. "The constant pressure, the lack of support, and the overwhelming sense of isolation. Our goal is to cut through the noise, provide reliable information, and empower parents to make informed decisions for their families."Julianna Scott adds, "The name 'Refrigerator Moms' is a tribute to the mothers who came before us, who were unfairly blamed for their children's autism. We want to celebrate the incredible strength, resilience, and love that these mothers demonstrate every single day."The Refrigerator Moms podcast is sponsored by Brain Performance Technologies, a leading provider of MeRT (magnetic e-resonance therapy). MeRT is a specialized form of TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). By delivering targeted, safe, and non-invasive magnetic stimulation to the brain, MeRT aims to enhance brain activity, including the production of alpha waves. This therapy is designed to improve functionality for individuals with a variety of mental health conditions, including autism spectrum disorder.About the“Refrigerator Moms"The Refrigerator Moms is a podcast hosted by Kelley Jensen and Julianna Scott, two friends who have channeled their own experiences to help other families affected by autism and neurodivergence. Through their podcast, website, and newsletter, they provide parents with valuable information, community support, targeted to-do lists, and a path forward on their journey.About Brain Performance TechnologiesBrain Performance Technologies is a leading provider of MeRT (magnetic e-resonance therapy). MeRT is a specialized form of TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). By delivering targeted, safe, and non-invasive magnetic stimulation to the brain, MeRT aims to enhance brain activity, including the production of alpha waves. This therapy is designed to improve functionality for individuals with a variety of mental health conditions, including autism spectrum disorder.Follow the podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartradio, and YouTube.Visit and for more information.

