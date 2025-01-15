Ceasefire, hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas reportedly imminent

(MENAFN) A ceasefire and hostage release agreement for Gaza is getting closer among Israel and Hamas. In line with a number of sites, which quoted US, Israeli, and Arab officials, the arrangement is anticipated to end a catastrophic 15-month war, with huge progress made in recent talks.



A source with knowledge of the condition said RT that mediators are still awaiting both sides answer.



Base on a statement by CBS News on Tuesday, the two sides have already begun writing public remarks praising the implementation, which might begin this weekend.



In accordance with a CBS News report on Monday, the framework calls for a 42-day ceasefire, the free of 33 hostages seized by Hamas, and a reciprocal swap of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. The procedure may begin in a matter of days if the Israeli authority chooses to ratify the arrangement soon after. With incoming President-elect Donald Trump set to supervise its execution, this could be the turning point in Leader Joe Biden's long-sought ceasefire arrangement.



