Ceasefire, hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas reportedly imminent
Date
1/15/2025 1:41:44 AM
(MENAFN) A ceasefire and hostage release agreement for Gaza is getting closer among Israel and Hamas. In line with a number of media sites, which quoted US, Israeli, and Arab officials, the arrangement is anticipated to end a catastrophic 15-month war, with huge progress made in recent talks.
A source with knowledge of the condition said RT that mediators are still awaiting both sides answer.
Base on a statement by CBS News on Tuesday, the two sides have already begun writing public remarks praising the implementation, which might begin this weekend.
In accordance with a CBS News report on Monday, the framework calls for a 42-day ceasefire, the free of 33 hostages seized by Hamas, and a reciprocal swap of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. The procedure may begin in a matter of days if the Israeli authority chooses to ratify the arrangement soon after. With incoming President-elect Donald Trump set to supervise its execution, this could be the turning point in Leader Joe Biden's long-sought ceasefire arrangement.
MENAFN15012025000045016953ID1109091553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.