Jimmy Donaldson to buy TikTok

(MENAFN) Jimmy Donaldson, whos is also known on YouTube as MrBeast, has caught a lot of attention by offering to buy TikTok in order to save the app from being banned in the US.



ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, must sell off its US functions by January 19, 2025, or risk being banned from the nation entirely under the 2024 Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA).



“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” MrBeast posted in a post on X on Tuesday. The remark by YouTube’s top creator, who has more than 340 million subscribers, has made large online talk, with both fans and fellow influencers weighing in on the feasibility of such a determined action.



“Unironically, I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off,” the YouTuber stated in another post. Many users outlined the immense finds and regulatory issues that would come with such a deal.



