Shooting For Vetrimaran’S ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ Starring Suriya To Begin Soon

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Shooting for director Vetrimaran's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vaadi Vaasal', featuring Suriya in the lead, is to begin soon with the producer of the Kalaipuli S Thanu officially now announcing that the Vaadi Vaasal was now open.

Thanu's announcement came on Maatu Pongal, an auspicious day when bulls are celebrated.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu posted a picture of himself with director Vetrimaran and Suriya and wrote in Tamil,“Agilam Aarathika Vaadi Vaasal Thirakirathu' (With the world cheering, the Vaadi Vaasal opens). Vaadi Vaasal refers to the narrow passage way, resembling a gateway, through which bulls participating the popular sport of 'Jallikattu' are let into the arena. Interestingly, Jallikattu happens on Maatu Pongal day as part of Pongal celebrations.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran will be working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel 'Vaadivaasal', written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. 'Vaadivaasal' was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

Music director G V Prakash, who is scoring music for the film, had in 2022 itself disclosed that he had finished scoring music for two to three songs of director Vetri Maran's 'Vaadivaasal'.

G V Prakash disclosed this information while answering a question posed by a fan during a chat session on Twitter.

Pointing out that his combination with director Vetri Maran had been the most successful, the music director had then said, "We are now working on 'Vaadivaasal'. We have already finished composing two - three songs. The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music. 'Vaadivaasal's album will be a rustic and native score."

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is to be made as a three-part entity. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film unit in this regard.