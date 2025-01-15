(MENAFN) Two Slovak MPs stated to RT that Vladimir Zelensky made the motivated decision to stop Russian transit through pipeline through Ukraine in order to appease the West.



The representative speakers of Slovakia's National Council, Andrej Danko and Tibor Gaspar, led a team that went to Moscow on Tuesday. After Ukraine's transit refusal, they are anticipated to meet with officials and parliamentarians in the Russian capital to discuss gas supply and commerce.



On the last day of 2024, Kiev made the decree to stop Russian from passing through its lands and into the EU, so stopping the supply to certain of the bloc's nations, namely Austria, Italy, and Slovakia. Slovakian Primer Robert Fico has cautioned that he will veto EU-wide tries to assist Ukraine and take individual move against Kiev as a result of the decision, which has resulted a commotion in Brussels.



In line with Gaspar, the issue is severe and "detrimental" to Slovakia in addition to other EU members, with Kiev losing a billion euros in transit location.



