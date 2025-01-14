Ivanka Trump's Unexpected Move: Here's Why She Won't Be Returning To Work For Dad Donald Trump In His Second Term

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ivanka announced that she has no plans to return to work in her father Donald Trump's second administration. Instead, she revealed that her role will be to provide support to him as a daughter, focusing on offering emotional backing. This insight was shared in the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, which aired on Monday.

“I hate politics,” Ivanka Trump stated, explaining her stance on the world. While she expressed a love for policy and its potential impact, she made it clear that the dark and often combative nature of is not something she wishes to engage in.“Politics is not separable [from policy],” she continued,“and there's a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine.”

Trump family dynamics: A supportive role for Ivanka

Reflecting on the presidency, Ivanka described it as“the world's loneliest position,” pointing out the immense responsibilities her father faces daily.“The enormity of the decisions you're making on a daily basis, transactional everyone is with you.. it's a very lonely perch,” she noted.

Despite the turmoil that often surrounds the presidency, Ivanka emphasized that her focus for the next term will be on being there for her father, especially now that there is a team of capable individuals surrounding him.

“My role the first time was very different,” she said, recalling the days of her father's initial presidency.“We were like the Pioneers, nobody really knew what to do with him as a political figure.” However, with a more established network around him now, Ivanka expressed confidence in her supportive role moving forward.“Now I'm having a little distance from it, I think I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter.”