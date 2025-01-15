Amazon declares USD5B allocation to establish new data hub

(MENAFN) More than USD5 billion in Mexico is allocated to establish a new data hub in the nation, Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of US-based company Amazon, has declared.



Mexico’s Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard noted that this allocation might contribute USD10 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through the following 15 years and establish 7,000 employments.



The declaration was taken throughout Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning briefing, where an Amazon official, managed by Paula Bellizia, vice leader for Latin America at AWS, mentioned fine points of the plan.



“Today we are here with you, Madam President, to launch the operations of our data centers in Mexico, that is, to inaugurate Amazon Web Services' cloud computing infrastructure so that it can be offered from here, from Mexico,” Bellizia stated.



AWS, a foundation of Amazon’s international processes, powers facilities like video conferencing, online shopping, streaming, as well as financial trades.



Based on its formal website, AWS functions in 36 geographical nations, covering 100 data hubs over the US, Canada, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, as well as Latin America, comprising Brazil.

