Rajasthan: Met Department Forecast For Rain In 17 Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) The weather across 17 districts in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, is likely to change on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department has announced a yellow alert for cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall and hailstorms.

These districts include Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Jaipur.

According to weather experts, cold is likely to persist in Rajasthan for the next 12 to 15 days. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain at or slightly below normal.

Another mild western disturbance is predicted to arrive on January 22-23, making a temperature rise unlikely in the near term.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for cloudy weather, light to moderate rain, and hailstorms in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Bhilwara, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, and Chittorgarh on Wednesday.

A dense fog alert was issued for the same districts, along with Udaipur. The dense fog warning is extended to Churu, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh. The weather is expected to clear across the state starting January 18.

The weather remained clear throughout Tuesday in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur, with abundant sunshine reported in many areas. However, a mild cold wave affected districts, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli.

The cold was severe enough for people to feel the chill even during the daytime. Most cities recorded minimum temperatures in single digits, except Alwar, which reported a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan on Tuesday was recorded in Dausa at 23.9 degrees Celsius. While Sangariya reported the lowest minimum temperature at 3.8 degrees. Other notable maximum temperatures include Barmer at 23.4 degrees, Chittorgarh at 22.8 and Dholpur at 22.6 degrees. Bikaner had the lowest maximum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded 21.2 degrees Celsius.