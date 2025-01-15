US records USD87B budget shortage in December

(MENAFN) The US federal government's budget shortage dropped by 33 percent in the last month of the previous year compared to the exact mentioned month of the prior year, the US Treasury Department reported on Tuesday.



The federal government's budget shortage was planned at USD87 billion in March of the current year, which began on October 1, 2024 and is going to finish on September 30, 2025.



The federal government had a budget shortage of USD129 billion in the last month of the previous couple of years.



Market anticipations for the budget stability in this period were for a shortage of USD80 billion.



The government's profits surged by 6 percent to USD454 billion in the last month of 2024, while its expenses dipped by 3 percent to USD541 billion.



As of December, the overall budget shortage in the nation surged by 39 percent compared to the exact mentioned period of the prior year and increased to USD711 billion.



The shortage was grasped at USD510 billion in the exact mentioned period of the previous year.



Expenses in the initial three months of the economic year surged by 11 percent compared to the stated period of the previous year to USD1.8 trillion, whereas profits declined by nearly 2 percent to USD1.1 trillion dollars.

