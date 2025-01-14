Israeli Media Alleges Iran Behind Assassination Attempt Against Leader Of Azerbaijani Jewish Community
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS) has prevented a
terrorist act aimed at assassinating a high-ranking representative
of the Jewish community of Azerbaijan by arresting two suspects -
Azerbaijani citizen Agil Aslanov and Georgian citizen Jeyhun
Ismayilov - who were offered a $200,000 bounty for the murder.
Azernews reports that sources in the Jewish
community claim that Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(IRGC) were behind the assassination attempt, according to the
Israeli media.
