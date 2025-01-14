Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) Sets New Standard In Wastewater Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warminster Wastewater Plant

Heron Innovators Raises Bar for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Performance in Waste Activated Sludge Thickening

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heron Innovators is proud to announce the transformative impact of its Suspended Air® Flotation (SAF®) process, a groundbreaking solution for wastewater treatment. Developed using advanced colloidal aphron (CGA) technology, SAF® is delivering unmatched performance in thickening waste activated sludge (WAS), improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs across wastewater facilities nationwide.With growing demand for sustainable and efficient wastewater management, the SAF® process offers a cutting-edge alternative to traditional dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems. By leveraging electrically charged, micron-sized bubbles encapsulated in a surfactant film, SAF® achieves superior solids capture and flotation, all within a compact footprint.Key Benefits of the SAF® ProcessImproved Solids Capture: SAF® technology achieves solids loadings up to 40 lb/ft2·h, a tenfold improvement over most DAF systems.Energy Efficiency: SAF® reduces energy consumption by up to 90% compared to DAF, thanks to its innovative low-pressure bubble generation system.Enhanced Performance: SAF® effectively handles high and variable concentrations of total suspended solids (TSS), even with challenging feedstocks such as aged and stored sludge.Operational Flexibility: The system adapts to a wide range of flow rates and sludge characteristics, providing consistent performance under variable conditions.Reduced Footprint and Chemical Usage: SAF® operates efficiently within existing tank footprints and minimizes polymer and surfactant usage.Proven Success in Real-World ApplicationsHeron Innovators' SAF® process has been implemented in facilities across the United States, consistently exceeding expectations. Three recent case studies illustrate its versatility and effectiveness:Topeka, KS (Oakland Wastewater Treatment Facility):SAF® replaced outdated DAF units to thicken WAS from 0.4–0.8% solids to 4%, reducing sludge volume fivefold and boosting anaerobic digestion retention time. Energy consumption dropped dramatically, from 49.9 kWh/day for DAF to just 4.9 kWh/day for SAF®. The Oakland facility also benefited from reduced chemical usage and the ability to handle TSS concentrations up to 16,000 mg/L.Warminster, PA (Warminster Municipal Authority):Transitioning from DAF to SAF® improved thickened solids concentration from 3.5–4.5% to 4.5–5.5%. This enhanced stability in the anaerobic digestion process eliminated foaming issues and provided operators with a more reliable system. SAF®'s adaptability also allowed the facility to maintain performance during operational challenges caused by historic drought conditions.Sauk Centre, MN (Sauk Centre Wastewater Treatment Facility):SAF® reduced thickening operational time by 80%, cutting runtime from 24 hours per day to just 7 hours per day. Biosolids volume was reduced by 15%, and polymer usage dropped by 60%. Operators praised the SAF® system for its ease of use, quiet operation, and ability to consistently achieve solids capture efficiency of 99.7%.The SAF® DifferenceThe SAF® process stands out in several critical ways compared to traditional DAF systems:Bubble Stability: Unlike DAF, SAF® bubbles do not coalesce, ensuring greater adsorption and flotation efficiency.Rapid Startup: SAF® units can be operational in minutes, significantly reducing downtime.Versatility: SAF® handles both fresh and stored WAS, adapting seamlessly to variable flow rates and sludge conditions.“The SAF® process represents a significant advancement in wastewater treatment,” said Harold Leverenz, Ph.D., P.E., a leading researcher at the University of California, Davis.“Its ability to reduce energy consumption, enhance solids management, and improve digester performance makes it a game-changer for municipalities and industries alike.”A Sustainable Future for Wastewater ManagementThe SAF® process is not just a technological breakthrough-it's a step toward a more sustainable future. By reducing energy use, operational time, and chemical dependency, SAF® helps facilities meet environmental requirements while improving their bottom line.As municipalities and industries continue to seek innovative solutions to address increasing demands on wastewater infrastructure, the SAF® process is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of water treatment.Learn MoreHeron Innovators, Inc. specializes in manufacturing and engineering advanced wastewater treatment solutions, including SAF® Systems, a versatile fleet of SAF® pilot and rental units, and fully integrated turnkey wastewater treatment systems. To learn more about the Suspended Air® Flotation process and its applications, visit HeronInnovators.Media Contact:Heron Innovators...

Lisa Ralph

Heron Innovators, Inc.

+1 916-408-6601

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.