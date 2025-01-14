New Children's Book 'Pippin's River Rescue' Inspires Kids To Protect Wildlife And Our Planet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pippin's River Rescue

Julia Seaborn

A powerful message about wildlife protection that combines with an engaging children's book.

- Reader ViewsADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Julia Seaborn's latest children's book,“Pippin's River Rescue,” is an exciting story with a powerful message for young readers. This engaging adventure introduces the dangers of discarded fishing nets and plastic waste, showing children how their actions can protect wildlife and the environment.A Thrilling Adventure with a PurposePippin, the cuddly black poodle, loves his days at the river. But when Rocket, a young dolphin, becomes tangled in an abandoned fishing net, Pippin and his animal friends must work together to save him. With courage, teamwork, and a clever idea, they free Rocket just in time. The story concludes with Pippin and his mummy pledging to clean up the river, teaching readers the importance of litter-free waterways.The environmental message in“Pippin's River Rescue” resonates with real-world issues like ghost fishing nets and plastic pollution, both of which endanger marine life across the globe. The book empowers children to take small actions, such as picking up litter, to make a big difference in their communities.Inspiration Behind the StoryAuthor Julia Seaborn shares,“My walks along the Port River with my miniature poodle, Pippin, inspired this story. Adelaide, in South Australia, is home to a group of bottlenose dolphins that live in the city's Port River-we are very lucky. These beautiful creatures deserve our protection, and I wanted to create a story that encourages children to care for wildlife and our planet.”Praise for“Pippin's River Rescue”Readers and reviewers are lauding the book for its engaging narrative and educational value:.“I found 'Pippin's River Rescue' a great and informative read for children. It sends an important message to younger generations regarding protecting wildlife and the environment. This event is an eye-opener for Pippin, and I believe it will be the same for the young reader. Julia Seaborn has done a wonderful job with this book and is sending an excellent message to future generations. I can't wait to read more of her work.”-Readers' Favorite.“This was a good book that held my daughter's attention from the beginning to the end. I'm looking forward to reading more.”-Amazon Reviewer.“I like the suspense in the second half of the book. I think most young readers will find that exciting and will be on tenterhooks to see what happens. So, if you happen to be on the lookout for a smartly plotted 'animal' adventure, you can't go far wrong with“Pippin's River Rescue.” Young readers will enjoy rooting for the cuddly black poodle - and the environmental message will go down well with grandparents, parents, and schools.”-The Wishing ShelfReal-World RelevanceThe dangers faced by Rocket in“Pippin's River Rescue” mirror the challenges marine animals face in today's world due to ghost fishing nets and plastic pollution. Recent reports highlight the harm caused by abandoned nets that entangle dolphins, turtles, and fish, while broader initiatives like International Coastal Clean-Up Day encourage communities to take action. The book's message aligns with these efforts, giving children an accessible and engaging way to understand and address these pressing environmental issues.About the AuthorJulia Seaborn has published two series of children's picture books. Born in Austria of Ukrainian background, Julia received her post-war education in semi-rural south-east England. A world traveller, she now calls Adelaide, Australia, home. Julia adores her miniature poodle, loves walking, going on road trips, is an avid reader, and enjoys her garden. Happily married with one son, two stepsons, one stepdaughter, and four grandchildren, Julia aspires to continue writing children's books. She embraces an optimistic view on life, believing that“the glass is half full, not half empty.”Availability and Purchase Links“Pippin's River Rescue” is available now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble and other major retailers. For more information, visit Julia Seaborn's website at juliaseabornchildrenbooks .For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: ...

