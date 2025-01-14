Barbara Lane, Best-Selling Author, Shares Her Healing Workbook With Battered Women's Resource Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barbara Lane

Through Barbara Lane's transformative workbook, battered women gain the support and empowerment needed to navigate their healing journey.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reverend Barbara Lane , MA, OMC, author of the groundbreaking novel“Broken Water,” is thrilled to announce the ongoing impact of her transformative workbook“What Your Inner Child Knows.” Designed to help of childhood trauma heal and break the cycle of abuse, the workbook is being distributed as a resource to battered women's shelters across the country.

Lane is also available for group discussions with battered women shelters via Zoom. These discussion groups are designed to provide guidance and support to participants while equipping women with the tools they need to confront their trauma and begin the healing process. Join Lane for a free online conversation ( ) on January 31st, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

“Sometimes, we need some space to work on our problems. Sometimes, we need others to provide support. I'm here to honor the needs of survivors by offering a workbook you can use in the privacy of your own home, with my mentorship, or by attending upcoming workshops,” Lane explains.

Inspired by“Broken Water,” Lane's profoundly personal story of separation, trauma, and resilience-the workbook offers a structured, nine-step empowering program,“What Your Inner Child Knows: Nine Steps To Rescue Your Abused Inner Child ,” that has already been embraced by social workers, counselors, and clergy members. Its focus is to guide individuals through the healing process and empower them to rebuild their lives.

“Healing can feel isolating, but this workbook is a guide and a source of comfort, reminding women that their struggles are shared and that a path to renewal is possible,” Lane explains. "It empowers survivors to take their first steps toward reclaiming their lives with confidence and support."

Lane's dedication to helping survivors of domestic violence is evident in her decision to donate workbooks to women's shelters across the country. She recognizes that victims of trauma may view abuse as a normal part of life and believes that healing from these experiences is crucial to ending the cycle for future generations.

The Rev. Barbara Lane is available for speaking engagements and presents healing workshops. Call the office at 540-513-3030 for more information, or click here .

About Barbara Lane:

Reverend Barbara Lane is an author, advocate, and mentor dedicated to empowering women and helping them heal from trauma. Her novel "Broken Water" and the accompanying workbook have become essential resources for individuals seeking transformation and renewal.





