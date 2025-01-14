Sakafia Islamic Senior High School Wins The 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools Sub-Saharan Afr...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, located in Kumasi, Ghana, has been named the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High – Sub-Saharan Africa category. The school was recognised for its pioneering aquaponics project, aimed at addressing food insecurity while promoting sustainable agricultural practices within the school and the wider community.

Sakafia Islamic Senior High School's project will establish a full-scale urban aquaponics system, integrating aquaculture and hydroponics in a closed-loop design that efficiently produces both fish and vegetables. This innovative approach reduces water usage, enhances food production, and minimises environmental impact, offering a practical, scalable solution to food security challenges in the region.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the school's initiative:“By harnessing innovative techniques to address food security, Sakafia Islamic Senior High School exemplifies the role of education in driving sustainability. This project not only highlights the power of youth-led solutions but also underscores how schools can serve as hubs for transformative community impact.”

Hon. Mohamed Shahid, Principal of Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, expressed his excitement:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize will not only transform our school's approach to sustainability but will also empower our students and community with the tools and knowledge to create lasting positive change.”

The US $150,000 award will enable the school to integrate the aquaponics system into its curriculum, allowing approximately 50 students to gain hands-on experience in sustainable farming practices while directly benefiting over 1,000 people through access to fresh produce and training workshops. The project will also serve as a hub for community engagement, promoting awareness of sustainable agriculture among local farmers and families.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises organisations and high schools driving impactful solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted over 407 million lives worldwide, honouring the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Global High Schools category has awarded 56 schools from six regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, The Americas, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. These winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organizations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet's most pressing needs.

Through its 117 winners over 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted more than 400 million lives globally, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and chart a sustainable future for all.

