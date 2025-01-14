Fintech Leader Eric Hannelius Supports The Coalition For The Homeless In Mission To End Mass Homelessness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Eric Hannelius commits to the Coalition for the Homeless, championing solutions to end homelessness in the New York Metropolitan area.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned fintech innovator Eric Hannelius has announced his support for the Coalition for the Homeless , a leading organization dedicated to ending homelessness in New York City. With over 40 years of advocacy and frontline service, the Coalition provides vital programs that help more than 3,500 individuals daily, including emergency shelter, eviction prevention, job training, and youth-focused initiatives.Eric Hannelius, CEO of Pepper Pay LLC, brings his entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic dedication to support the Coalition's mission of reducing homelessness through humane, cost-effective strategies.“The Coalition for the Homeless represents the very best of what we can achieve when compassion meets innovation,” said Eric Hannelius.“I am inspired by their tireless commitment to addressing the root causes of homelessness and providing real, sustainable solutions for those most in need.”The Coalition has been at the forefront of significant legal and advocacy achievements, including the landmark Callahan v. Carey case, which established the Right to Shelter for homeless adult men in New York City. Their comprehensive programs continue to shape best practices in tackling homelessness by focusing on long-term stability for individuals and families.As a fintech leader with over 25 years of experience, Eric Hannelius has built and led successful companies, including Vision Payment Solutions Inc., where he grew into a global payment powerhouse. Now at the helm of Pepper Pay LLC, he is committed to using his expertise and resources to make a meaningful impact in the community.###To learn more about joining in the fight against homelessness, please visit .For more news and information on Eric Hannelius, you can visit his LinkedIn profile .XXX

