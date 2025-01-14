Nagase America Announces Distribution Agreement In The United States For Westlake Epoxy's Resins, Curing Agents, And Modifiers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Westlake Epoxy provides a global portfolio of proven, high-performance materials and continually develops innovative solutions through its centers to enhance customers' processes and products. Nagase America leverages a robust and diverse CASE raw materials portfolio, as well as an extensive customer network, in its eager efforts to serve and support Westlake Epoxy's growth within numerous markets in the midwestern states, including: coatings (protective, flooring, infrastructure, etc.), materials (grouts, caulks, adhesives, sealants, mortars), automotive adhesives, electrical castings, and composites.

"Our team is very excited about this partnership with Westlake Epoxy," said Al Bernhardt, vice president of Chemicals at NAM. "Westlake Epoxy is uniquely positioned to offer high quality comprehensive epoxy solutions to address industry challenges, old and new," said Bernhardt. "Our companies share a mission to serve our customers with technical problem solving, and we look forward to what we will accomplish together," concluded Bernhardt.

"It is great to be joining forces with Nagase America to expand our reach in the Midwest epoxy market," said Adam Houseman, distribution manager at Westlake Epoxy. "Nagase gives Westlake Epoxy access to a broader range of customers who appreciate Nagase's technical sellers and global reach. Their commitment to providing solutions will help our customers grow their business," concluded Houseman.

To learn more about Westlake Epoxy's products and request samples, visit Nagase's supplier page or contact

Tom Downing, NAM's director of new supplier development, at [email protected] .

About Nagase America

Nagase America is a leading distributor and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, serving industries that impact everyday life - ranging from coatings and plastics to pharmaceuticals and personal care. Nagase America is committed to adding value to customers' product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment.

Nagase America is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $5.73 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 106 group companies and more than 7,500 team members.

Spanning over 25 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies. In 2024, NAGASE & CO., LTD. was ranked No. 4 among the 'Top 100 Chemical Distributors' list published by ICIS, a global provider of chemical market information.

For more information about NAM, visit

or call 630-228-7644.

SOURCE Nagase America LLC