ROLEC's Technobox (IP 66) Plastic Enclosures Now With More Configurations

ROLEC's technoBOX IP 66 plastic enclosures for industrial electronics

Configure technoBOX with mounting blocks for fast installation

Configure technoBOX with external hinges for easier installation and servicing

ROLEC's technoBOX plastic enclosures can now be specified with more accessories for individual configurations.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The accessories include front plates, hinges, case feet, mounting plates, supporting rails, cable glands, and external mounting brackets (that can be rotated by 90°).Smart, robust technoBOX (IP 66) is ROLEC's most cost-effective plastic enclosure. It is ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics applications, offering dependable protection at an attractive price point. The housings can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and desks.Versatile technoBOX has an attractive bevelled lid that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label. It is fastened with corrosion-resisitant stainless steel captive screws. The O-ring gasket is chloroprene (CR). Inside the enclosure, threaded screw bosses in the lid and base can be used to install PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.ROLEC manufactures technoBOX in 10 sizes ranging from 2.01" x 2.60" x 1.38" to 6.34" x 9.49" x 3.15". The enclosures are molded from tough and long-lasting ABS (UL 94 HB) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard.ROLEC can supply technoBOX fully customized , ready for the installation of the electronics. Customization services include CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials and assembly.VIEW FULL TECHNOBOX RANGE HERE >>

