Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 15, 2025: Warm Start At 16.97 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.65 °C on January 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.97 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:11 PM
Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 55.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.37 °C and a maximum of 25.8 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 16, 2025
| 24.65
| Broken clouds
| January 17, 2025
| 23.60
| Overcast clouds
| January 18, 2025
| 24.55
| Few clouds
| January 19, 2025
| 23.52
| Overcast clouds
| January 20, 2025
| 21.91
| Light rain
| January 21, 2025
| 25.78
| Overcast clouds
| January 22, 2025
| 26.51
| Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.43 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 21.96 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 26.92 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.65 °C
| Broken clouds
| Hyderabad
| 23.99 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 25.23 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.83 °C
| Scattered clouds
