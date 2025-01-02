Henry Repeating Arms Levels Up The Lever Action With The New Lever Action Supreme Rifle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Lever Action Supreme Rifle is a testament to our commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries while preserving the soul of the that brought us to the dance," said Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms. "With several patent-pending advancements on board, we've created a rifle that propels the lever action into the future."

Key features include:



Supremely Accurate : The free-floated blued steel barrel is fully capable of sub-MOA accuracy with the right conditions and cartridge selection, and configurations are optimized for each caliber: an 18" barrel for the .223 Rem/5.56 NATO and a 16.5" barrel for the .300 BLK.

Supremely Smooth : The quad bar linkage and slider crank mechanism at the heart of the action sets a new standard for out-of-the-box lever-action smoothness.

Supremely Adaptable : A match-grade 4-pound adjustable trigger, a patent-pending windage and elevation adjustable trapezoidal rear sight, and ambidextrous controls ensure maximum control and comfort. Supremely Built : Crafted in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, with premium materials, including genuine American Walnut stocks and aerospace-grade aluminum receivers using the latest manufacturing technology.

At its core, the Supreme boasts a quad-bar linkage and slider crank mechanism to drive the bolt and cycle rounds from the detachable box magazine. An internal hammer design keeps out dust, dirt, and debris to maintain reliability in harsh conditions. The six-lug rotating bolt face provides positive lockup and, paired with the blued steel free-floated barrel, exceptional accuracy. Out of the box, the Supreme ships with a 10-round Magpul® PMAG® and a 5-round capacity limiter for compliance with hunting regulations. Using a box magazine eliminates the bullet restrictions inherent to traditional tube magazines, so over time, the platform will yield additional calibers never seen before in the lever-action category.

"The lever-action platform remains as relevant and revered as ever," added Wickstrom. "We're thrilled to lead this new chapter in its history."

For more information on the Lever Action Supreme Rifle and to locate your nearest dealer, visit henryusa .

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa , on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

