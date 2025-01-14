Jordan, Denmark Voice Support For Ending Gaza Conflict, Boosting Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Jan 15 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Ayman Safadi emphasised the alignment of positions between Jordan and Denmark in supporting efforts to reach an agreement that would lead to a halt in the "aggression on Gaza."

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a joint press in Amman following a meeting with the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, according to a statement by the ministry.

Current efforts should lead to an agreement that provides all needed to address the humanitarian disaster caused by the conflict, sending sufficient, practical, rapid, and immediate aid to Gaza, Safadi said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of ensuring the Palestinians' right to an independent state with sovereignty over the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, he said.

The two ministers' talks also covered the situation in Syria and witnessed a consensus between the two sides on the necessity of supporting a comprehensive transitional process in Syria that leads to the rebuilding of a free, sovereign, and independent Syria where all Syrians can live in security, stability, and enjoy their full rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi emphasised that the threat posed by the Islamic State remains ongoing and that Jordan is coordinating and collaborating with the new Syrian administration to address the danger.

For his part, the Danish minister praised the deep, strong relations between Denmark and Jordan, expressing hope to coordinate with Jordan on regional issues.

"Jordan has been and remains a stable partner and a bastion of stability in the region," Rasmussen said, voicing support for Syria in its transitional process.

Rasmussen highlighted Denmark's call for a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing hope for a sustainable, immediate agreement that would facilitate increased access to humanitarian aid for the strip.

He stressed that the two-state solution is the only solution and the only path to sustainable peace in the region.