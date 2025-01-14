Stefanchuk, Latvian Speaker Discuss Ways To Increase Pressure On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina have discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia, including the preparation of the 16th sanctions package.

The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina. This is her first visit. It has recently evolved into a good tradition for our partners from Latvia to visit Kyiv in January,” Stefanchuk wrote.

He informed that they discussed the further support for Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

He thanked Latvia for“remaining a reliable advocate of Ukraine in these matters”.

The two sides exchanged views on ways to strengthen military support, including further plans for the drone coalition, training of Ukrainian soldiers, their treatment and rehabilitation.

Stefanchuk noted that they also discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia and the preparation of the 16th sanctions package. He also noted that the drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities still contain components from EU countries.

Stefanchuk also showed his Latvian colleagues the consequences of the recent attack on the parliament's administrative buildings, which house the Verkhovna Rada's committees and staff units.

The Ukrainian speaker received assurances from Latvia that it will continue to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine.