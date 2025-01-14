Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 15, 2025: Warm Start At 20.2 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.24 °C on January 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.2 °C and 30.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:17 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 186.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.12 °C and a maximum of 30.51 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 186.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 16, 2025
| 28.24
| Scattered clouds
| January 17, 2025
| 27.11
| Scattered clouds
| January 18, 2025
| 28.19
| Overcast clouds
| January 19, 2025
| 28.63
| Sky is clear
| January 20, 2025
| 28.66
| Broken clouds
| January 21, 2025
| 28.86
| Few clouds
| January 22, 2025
| 29.48
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.43 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 21.96 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 26.92 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.65 °C
| Broken clouds
| Hyderabad
| 23.99 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 25.23 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.83 °C
| Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
