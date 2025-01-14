Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack On Power Plant In Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Jan 15 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group said in a statement that it targeted a power in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, using a "winged missile."

"The attack achieved its goal successfully," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Also, Sarea said his group carried out another attack against Israel, targeting vital targets in Tel Aviv city with several bomb-laden drones, Xinhua news agency reported.

He vowed that his group's against Israel "will not stop until Israel stops war in Gaza and lifts its siege."

The attacks against the power station in Eilat and targets in Tel Aviv came a few hours after the Houthi group took responsibility for launching a ballistic rocket attack against the Israeli Defence Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media said the Houthi rocket attack was intercepted by the Israeli air defense system.

Yemen's Houthi forces fired a missile at Israel early on Tuesday, triggering sirens in wide areas, including Tel Aviv and some Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli military statement.

"Several attempts were made to intercept the missile," the military said, adding, "It was likely intercepted."

No injuries were reported, but the attack caused property damage. The police said in a statement that homes in Mevo Beitar and Tzur Hadassah on the outskirts of Jerusalem were damaged. An image released by the police showed a missile fragment embedded in the roof of a residential home.

Bomb disposal units and additional police forces are operating in the area to assess the damage and secure the site.

Since November 2023, the Houthis group has been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.