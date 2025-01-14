NEW MOVIE HAZARD TEAMS WITH APPAREL COMPANY LFDW ON LIMITED EDITION RECOVERY T-SHIRT TO BENEFIT 'HOPE IN THE HILLS'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave Lavender, President of the Board of HOPE IN THE HILLSHAZARD, KY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emphatic Films, the producers of the new Appalachia-set opioid addiction drama HAZARD directed by Eddie Mensore and starring Alex Roe (MGM+'s BILLY THE KID), Dave Davis (RENFIELD), Sosie Bacon (SMILE), and Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD), have teamed with popular apparel company LFDW (LIVE FOREVER DIE WHENEVER) to release an exclusive T-shirt for the film , with 100% of the proceeds to benefit addiction awareness charity, HOPE IN THE HILLS, who also produce the wildly popular HEALING APPALACHIA concert event, held annually in September. T shirts can be purchased at healing-appaOf this unique collaboration, Dave Lavender, President of the Board of HOPE IN THE HILLS, says, "At HOPE IN THE HILLS (HEALING APPALACHIA), we're grateful - as a music-based movement - for writers and kindred spirits like Eddie Mensore who shine a realistic light on the humanity and impact of addiction as well as the power of recovery," says Hope in the Hills board President Dave Lavender. "We believe in the power of film, TV, music, and the arts to fuel and foster narrative change, to help show that with addiction and recovery, there is no us and them - it is just us. And we are all in this together."About HOPE IN THE HILLSThe non-profit HOPE IN THE HILLS uses the superpower of music to bring folks together at our main event - HEALING APPALACHIA - the world's largest recovery-based music festival - each September during National Recovery Month. We raise funds, spread awareness and empathy, and celebrate addiction recovery. In five years, our all-volunteer board has given out more than $1 million in grants to organizations, funded music therapy programs, fostered recovery to work, and outreached at festivals around the region.About LFDW (LIVE FOREVER DIE WHENEVER)LFDW is an outlaw apparel and lifestyle brand based in Covington, KY. We founded our company because we couldn't make money doing anything else. We love this s**t: the culture, the music, the movies, the energy. In a world that is getting increasingly dirty and more fake, this is real. It's not sanitized. LFDW is for anyone who lives outside the lines.About HAZARDSet in the mining town of Hazard, the film follows Will, a reluctant drug dealer trying to reunite his fractured family while unintentionally deepening their addiction. As tensions rise within the community, Will faces a heartbreaking choice: succumb to his own addiction or fight to save his family before it's too late.HAZARD provides an unflinching examination of the opioid epidemic, a crisis that has ravaged countless lives for decades. The film goes beyond the headlines to offer a nuanced portrayal of those impacted by addiction, shedding light on an urgent issue that demands deeper understanding and action.The soundtrack for HAZARD is now available on digital music platforms via sonaBLAST! Records.For more information and to view screening details, visit .

