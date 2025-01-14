Delhi Elections: Congress Releases Third List Of Candidates, Fields Krishna Tirath From Patel Nagar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The party on Tuesday announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party has named Dharam Pal Lakra as the candidate from the Mundka constituency.

Lakra, who recently joined the Congress, is among the 16 candidates declared in this third list. With this announcement, the Congress has now named a total of 64 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The third list includes former Union Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla. The party also made a change in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, replacing Pramod Kumar Jayant with Ishwar Bagri.

Other candidates in this list are Rajesh Gupta from Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Mange Ram from Palam, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram, Rajiv Chaudhary from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda, and Ishwar Bagri from Gokalpur.

According to information, several Congress candidates will be filing their nominations on Wednesday. Congress leader Alka Lamba filed her nomination on Tuesday from the Kalkaji constituency. She has been fielded against Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi. Key AAP leaders are also expected to submit their nominations on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that the voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase. According to the Election Commission, a total of 1.55 crore voters, including 83,49,645 men, 71,73,952 women, and 1,261 third-gender individuals, will exercise their right to vote. The results will be declared on February 8.

With the announcement of the election date, the 'Model Code of Conduct' has come into effect in Delhi. Under this code, government resources cannot be used for election campaigning, and police permission is mandatory for election rallies.