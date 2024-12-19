Bitget Launches Christmas Bonanza With Rewards Up To 10,800 USDT

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 19th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange, and web3 company has announced its highly anticipated Christmas Bonanza . This festive event invites users to engage with trading bots and access rewards totaling up to 10,800 USDT. The runs from 18 December to 26 December 2024, offering multiple incentives for participants.

A Feature-Packed Holiday Promotion

The Christmas Bonanza encourages users to explore trading bot solutions through three targeted activities:

Participants creating new trading bots and investing at least 200 USDT can earn position vouchers matching their investment, capped at 9,000 USDT per user. With a total bonus pool of 5,000,000 USDT, this activity emphasizes Bitget's commitment to rewarding user engagement.Users maintaining active trading bots for over two days can compete for airdrop rewards based on their investment rankings. Top performers can earn up to 800 USDT, with tiered rewards distributed among 1,000 eligible participants.BTC spot trading bot users investing at least 200 USDT and running the bot for two days will receive an additional 1,000 USDT in PoolX trial funds, providing access to trending coin airdrops through staking.

Promotion Period:

18 December 2024, 19:00 (UTC+8) – 26 December 2024, 19:00 (UTC+8)

Eligible users must register on the promotion page and create new trading bots during the event period. Only trades meeting the minimum investment thresholds will qualify for rewards. Participants can take part in all three activities simultaneously to maximize their earnings.

For more information on Christmas Bonanza rewards, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning : Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.