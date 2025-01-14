Smart Home Healthcare Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart home healthcare market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $61.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased convenience and comfort, growing disposable income, personalized healthcare, and improved health management.

Key trends expected during this period include the integration of advanced technologies, increased use of IoT devices, broader adoption of telehealth services, the rise of health-oriented smart devices, and enhanced data security and privacy measures.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the expansion of the smart home healthcare market. The rise in chronic conditions is influenced by factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and environmental factors. Smart home healthcare solutions support patients with chronic diseases by offering real-time monitoring and personalized management to enhance health outcomes and treatment adherence. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australian government agency, reported in June 2024 that about 15.4 million people, or 61% of the population, were living with at least one long-term health condition in 2022. Chronic diseases were responsible for 171,500 deaths that year, accounting for 90% of all deaths and equating to a rate of 659 deaths per 100,000 people. Consequently, the increasing burden of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of the smart home healthcare market.

Leading companies in the smart home healthcare sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as intelligent monitoring systems, to provide seamless care and enhance patient outcomes by enabling healthcare providers to monitor vital signs wirelessly and in real time. These systems employ advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to gather and analyze data from various sensors and devices. For instance, in April 2023, LifeSigns, an India-based company specializing in remote patient monitoring solutions, introduced Continuum Care. This solution facilitates real-time remote monitoring of patients, regardless of their location, using wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics to track up to eight vital signs, including electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure, peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO2), and temperature. Continuum Care is adaptable and can be customized for various healthcare needs, making it suitable for use in ambulances, hospitals, and home settings to ensure continuous care and improved patient outcomes.

In April 2024, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., a Japan-based medical device company, acquired Luscii Healthtech B.V. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to advance and broaden the use of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services by integrating Luscii's digital health platform with Omron's global healthcare network. Luscii Healthtech B.V., a Netherlands-based medical software company, offers home monitoring programs designed for healthcare professionals.

Major companies operating in the smart home healthcare market are Apple, Samsung Electronics, AT&T, GE Healthcare, Honeywell International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific, Fitbit, Companion Medical, Connect America, Tunstall Group, Medical Guardian, Withings, VitalConnect, Nureca, Qure4u, Sunfox Technologies, Agatsa Software, Bay Alarm Medical, Health Care Originals, MariCare and Murata Vios.

Markets Covered:



By Product: Smart Glucose Monitoring System; Medical Device Alert Systems; Smart Cardiac Monitoring System; Other Products

By Service: Skilled Nursing Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; Hospice And Palliative Care Services; Unskilled Care Services; Respiratory Therapy Services; Infusion Therapy Services; Pregnancy Care Services

By Technology: Wired; Wireless

By Indication: Diabetes; Respiratory Diseases; Pregnancy; Mobility Disorders; Hearing Disorders; Cancer; Wound Care By Application: Fall Prevention And Detection; Health Status Monitoring; Nutrition Or Diet Monitoring; Memory Aids



